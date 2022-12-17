Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 3,009 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

