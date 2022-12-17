Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $46.57.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.