Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC) Insider Richard Lockwood Buys 2,500,000 Shares

Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC – Get Rating) insider Richard Lockwood bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$120,000.00 ($81,081.08).

Ausgold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 12.17 and a quick ratio of 12.04.

Get Ausgold alerts:

About Ausgold

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ausgold Limited explores for gold and other precious metals. The company's flagship property is the Katanning gold project, which covers approximately 4,000 square kilometers located in Katanning greenstone belt in south-western Western Australia. It also explores for copper, iron, nickel, chromium, and sulphide deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Ausgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ausgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.