Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC) Insider Richard Lockwood Buys 2,500,000 Shares

Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC – Get Rating) insider Richard Lockwood bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$120,000.00 ($81,081.08).
Ausgold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 12.17 and a quick ratio of 12.04.
About Ausgold
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Ausgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ausgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.