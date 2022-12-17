AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.07 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.42 ($0.10). 106,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 191,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.54 ($0.10).

AUTO1 Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.95, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.80.

AUTO1 Group Company Profile

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

