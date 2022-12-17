Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $197.86 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.67 billion and $197.86 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $11.79 or 0.00070643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00051786 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008255 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021193 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000218 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,479,590 coins and its circulating supply is 311,073,600 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

