Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 259.1% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $65.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52.

