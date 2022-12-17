Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 7.7% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Divergent Planning LLC owned 0.43% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVUS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,437.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $67.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average is $68.45. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $81.26.

