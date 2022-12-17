Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

AVTR stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Avantor by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

