Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Avnet Trading Down 1.0 %

AVT opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

