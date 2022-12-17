Axie Infinity 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $69.75 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $669.68 million and $69.75 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.72 or 0.00040188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,697,679 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,697,679.41551101 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.56219876 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $47,246,493.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

