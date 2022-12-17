Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in November

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,556,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 3,048,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35,560.0 days.
Azimut Stock Up 6.2 %
OTCMKTS AZIHF opened at $21.13 on Friday. Azimut has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61.
Azimut Company Profile
