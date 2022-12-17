Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in November

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,556,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 3,048,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35,560.0 days.

Azimut Stock Up 6.2 %

OTCMKTS AZIHF opened at $21.13 on Friday. Azimut has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A. operates in the asset management sector. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, China, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.

