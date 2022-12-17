Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.53

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 265201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Azul Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $835.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,841,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,568 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Azul by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,959,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 446,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Azul by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 374,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Azul by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,881,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 319,578 shares in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul

(Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

