Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Price Performance
NYSE:BTN opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Ballantyne Strong has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile
