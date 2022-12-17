Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Up 7.2% in November

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 991,400 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 15th total of 924,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Banco BBVA Argentina has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $3.77.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $695.56 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBAR. TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 173,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Recommended Stories

