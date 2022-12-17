Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,853,500 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the November 15th total of 5,573,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 325.2 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBAJF opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $3.21.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

