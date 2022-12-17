Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,853,500 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the November 15th total of 5,573,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 325.2 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BBAJF opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $3.21.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
