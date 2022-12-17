Band Protocol (BAND) Price Reaches $1.70 on Top Exchanges

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $59.92 million and $15.89 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00010186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

