Bank of America Upgrades Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLTK. Cowen lowered their price target on Playtika to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Playtika from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Playtika to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. Playtika has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.68 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 130.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $130,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Playtika by 1,250.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,037,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,246 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at $51,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Playtika in the second quarter valued at $31,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Playtika by 273.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,243 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,965,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

