Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Shares Down 2%

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 144 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.78). 44,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 100,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148 ($1.82).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 132.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 110.09. The company has a market cap of £644.76 million and a PE ratio of 946.88.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

