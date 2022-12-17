Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Shares Down 0.8%

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.40 and last traded at $31.50. Approximately 7,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 9,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Princeton to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Bank of Princeton Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $204.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45.

Bank of Princeton Announces Dividend

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Princeton

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 32.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 11.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 13.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 8.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

