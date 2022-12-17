Bank of South Carolina Co. (BKSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on January 31st

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.
Bank of South Carolina has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.
Bank of South Carolina Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ BKSC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. 8,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015. Bank of South Carolina has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $87.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
