Bank of South Carolina Co. (BKSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on January 31st

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

Bank of South Carolina has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. 8,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015. Bank of South Carolina has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $87.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 14.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

