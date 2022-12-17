Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Up 12.1% in November

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the November 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BSVN. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bank7 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of Bank7

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Bank7 by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bank7 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bank7 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank7 by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,437,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ BSVN traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,305. Bank7 has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $236.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Bank7 had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 20.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Bank7 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

