Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Short Interest Up 30.2% in November

Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Banyan Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P bought a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,448,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banyan Acquisition by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 42,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Banyan Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Banyan Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.15 on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,020. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Banyan Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

About Banyan Acquisition

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

