Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BCS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.07) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.00.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Barclays by 37.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter valued at $967,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 777.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Barclays by 45.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

