Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on January 20th

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Barings Corporate Investors Price Performance
Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock remained flat at $13.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,861. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.
Institutional Trading of Barings Corporate Investors
About Barings Corporate Investors
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barings Corporate Investors (MCI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.