Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on January 20th

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Barings Corporate Investors Price Performance

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock remained flat at $13.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,861. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Institutional Trading of Barings Corporate Investors

About Barings Corporate Investors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000.

(Get Rating)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.