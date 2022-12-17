Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading Down 0.8%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.36 and last traded at C$10.54. Approximately 986,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,123,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.62.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,899.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.52.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.80 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.8499998 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

