BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Update

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BayFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BayFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BayFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Stock Performance

BayFirst Financial stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. BayFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 million and a P/E ratio of 66.54.

BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services.

