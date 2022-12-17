Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTE. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. National Bankshares lowered Baytex Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.63.

TSE BTE opened at C$5.75 on Tuesday. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.66. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.13.

In related news, Director Trudy Marie Curran sold 81,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total transaction of C$617,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,252,032.08.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

