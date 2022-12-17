Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PARA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Further Reading

