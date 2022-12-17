Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Purchases 20,755 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 19.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 246,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 85,158 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $84.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EXAS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

