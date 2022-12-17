Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.2% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $555.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.64. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $225.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

