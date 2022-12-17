Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BDRFF opened at $113.12 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $113.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.06.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €93.00 ($97.89) to €98.00 ($103.16) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.