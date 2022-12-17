Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $131.34 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $131.34 million and $1.81 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,179.99 or 0.07063946 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00032169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00071075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00052097 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022046 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001497 BTC.

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

