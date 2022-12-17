Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $133.02 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $133.02 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.75 or 0.07021297 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00031763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00069852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00051254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001095 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008150 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020741 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

