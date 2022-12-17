Bend DAO (BEND) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.20 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a market cap of $40.20 million and approximately $173,561.44 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $857.48 or 0.05130780 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.16 or 0.00485622 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,808.73 or 0.28773320 BTC.

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

