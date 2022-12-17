Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Update

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the November 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 663,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Berry in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry

In related news, Director Rajath Shourie purchased 20,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rajath Shourie purchased 20,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,825,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,612,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry

Berry Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Berry by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 665,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Berry by 148.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 34,309 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Berry by 106.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 53,434 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Berry by 302.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Berry by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 537,227 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,309. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. Berry has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $611.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Berry had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $376.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Berry will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

