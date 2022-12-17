BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCRX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 82,656 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,057,996.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,543,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael L. Jones sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $111,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,685.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 82,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,057,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,311. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 71,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $10.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.96. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

