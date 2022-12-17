Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the November 15th total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.5 days.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.82.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BIRDF. Raymond James raised shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.