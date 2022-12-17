BitCash (BITC) Achieves Market Cap of $16,170.04

BitCash (BITC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One BitCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCash has traded down 55.1% against the dollar. BitCash has a market capitalization of $16,170.04 and $388.69 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitCash Profile

BitCash launched on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com.

BitCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

