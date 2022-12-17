BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $112.84 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $112.84 million and approximately $35.23 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $16,699.27 or 1.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,696.89691431 USD and is down -4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $34,650,582.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

