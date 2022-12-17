Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $23.10 million and approximately $108,792.19 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00117096 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00202264 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00042442 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00054813 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.