Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $22.83 million and $110,953.96 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00114584 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00204087 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00054712 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00040405 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

