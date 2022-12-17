Bitcoin Gold Trading 3.7% Lower This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $14.08 or 0.00084298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $246.58 million and $15.40 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00251835 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00053309 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002990 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.