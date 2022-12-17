Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) were up 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.86. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Bitcoin Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

