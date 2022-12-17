Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 49.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and $6.67 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

