Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Hits Market Cap of $28.72 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for $2.35 or 0.00014098 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $28.72 million and $3.92 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 55.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $898.54 or 0.05378294 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.26 or 0.00486419 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,814.99 or 0.28820545 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,403 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,402.79518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 2.30358221 USD and is down -20.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $6,115,046.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

