Bitcoin SV Hits 24 Hour Volume of $72.58 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $46.05 or 0.00276013 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $886.58 million and approximately $72.58 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,682.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.38 or 0.00607691 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00044784 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000604 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,254,020 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.