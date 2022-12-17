Bitcoiva Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $146.82 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $9.15 or 0.00054813 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $146.82 million and $26,784.38 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,692.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00601538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00275337 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00044486 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001172 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.57854557 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $44,961.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

