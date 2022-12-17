BitTorrent-New Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $600.49 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00026009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000320 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005103 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004209 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005154 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000831 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 947,962,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000063 USD and is down -6.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $9,984,619.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

