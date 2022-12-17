BitTorrent Trading Down 2.4% This Week (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $652.47 million and $174,939.42 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $876.98 or 0.05248871 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00487247 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,823.53 or 0.28869636 BTC.
BitTorrent Profile
BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com/btt.
BitTorrent Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
