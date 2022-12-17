Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 133,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 121,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $102,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,734.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $432,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,372,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,070,450.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $102,873.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,734.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 95.75%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.